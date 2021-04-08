New COVID cases decrease in Shelby County but increase statewide

SIDNEY – New cases of COVID-19 decreased in Shelby County in the past week while they increased in Ohio as a whole.

In the past two weeks, Shelby County has reported 67.9 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, which is down from the 94.7 cases per 100,000 residents it reported last week. Three weeks ago the county reported 45.3 cases per 100,000 residents.

Ohio’s COVID-19 case rate is 183.7 cases per 100,000 residents, which is up from the 167.1 cases per 100,000 residents the state reported last week.

During his press conference Thursday afternoon, Gov. Mike DeWine said Ohio had 2,742 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the previous 24 hours. That’s an increase of more than 50% compared to the 21-day average of 1,801 cases.

Hospitalizations also are up with 111 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of 88, and intensive care admissions are up with 21 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of nine.

In total, Shelby County has reported 4,521 cases of COVID-19 with 150 hospitalizations and 89 deaths during the pandemic. The county saw an increase of two hospitalizations and one death reported since last week.

There are 4,361 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, and there are 71 active cases – down from the 77 active cases that were reported last week.

Throughout Ohio there have been 1,033,606 cases of COVID-19 with 53,841 hospitalizations, 7,506 intensive care admissions and 18,741 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 10,991 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 22.62% of the population and up 925 people since last week. Statewide, 3,913,290 people have been vaccinated, which is 33.48% of the population. All Ohioans 16 and older are eligible for vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

