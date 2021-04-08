Police log

WEDNESDAY .

-3:10 p.m.: warrant. Gregory Edmund Johnson, 32, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-9:16 a.m.: theft. The theft of a UPS package of vaps, valued at $100, was reported stolen in the 900 block of Port Jefferson Road.

Crashes

Amy E. Chupp, 44, of Sidney, was cited with obeying traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 7:56 a.m.

Chupp was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street when she passed through the intersection with Folkerth Street without stopping for the red light and struck a southbound vehicle on Folkerth Street, driven by Kenneth A. Caudill, 35, of Sidney, that was turning east onto Michigan Street. Chupp’s vehicle went off the road and into the grass before coming to a stop, and Caudill continued straight for a short distance before stopping.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-5 to 10:18 a.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to six calls.

WEDNESDAY

-7:31 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation.

-7:03 to 8:52 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

