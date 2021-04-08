Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:45 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at state Routes 66 and 47.

WEDNESDAY

-7:29 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to a report of drugs in the 2200 block of County Road 25A in Sidney.

-6:29 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 96 on Interstate 75.

Village log

THURSDAY

-2:29 a.m.: loud music. A loud party/music was reported in the 400 block of North Lane Street in Jackson Center.

Crashes

Dylan Matthew Kessler, of 27, of Jackson Center, was cited with speed limits — assured clear distance ahead after a crash on Monday at 6:42 a.m.

Kessler was traveling southbound on state Route 66 when he became distracted by the backseat passengers, and when he turned around to address the issue, failed to notice the vehicle in front of him, driven by Charles K. Rodeheffer, 55, of New Knoxville, was slowing down to make a turn and rear-ended it.

• Jason Lee Hatfield, 38, of Sidney, was cited with speed limits — assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 2:14 p.m.

Hatfield was traveling southwest on state Route 47 when he was distracted by something inside his vehicle and struck the rear of the vehicle in front of him, driven by Steven P. Weinstock, 63, of Maplewood, which was stopped to make a left turn onto Sidney-Freyburg Road.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:06 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a miscellaneous fire at 201 E. Main St. in Anna.

-7:32 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to acall.

WEDNESDAY

-3:01 to 7:33 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

