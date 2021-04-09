Upper Valley Medical Center Sports Medicine gears up for summer sports performance program

TROY — The UVMC Center for Sports Medicine will offer a sports performance program this summer for athletes entering grades 6 through 8 next school year.

Edge Camp Jr. will be held June 1 through July 21 at Tippecanoe High School Mondays through Thursdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

The Edge Camp Jr. program is an outcome-based training focused on improving athletes’ functional ability, speed, power, and agility. The training utilizes age-appropriate strengthening activities and emphasizes education on proper form and techniques as well as injury prevention. It incorporates proper running mechanics/ground-based speed drills, plyometric jumping techniques, and flexibility exercise.

Cost for the program is $250. Registration deadline is May 22.

To register online, visit PremierHealth.com/EdgeCampJr. To register by phone, call Carefinders at 1-866-608-3463.

For further information, contact the UVMC Center for Sports Medicine at 937-440-7152.