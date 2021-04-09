Ohio Department of Aging announces additional funding for home-delivered meals

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Aging announced additional funding to support Older Americans Act home-delivered meals services during the pandemic earlier this week.

On Monday, April 5, the Ohio Controlling Board approved the department’s request to invest $6.137 million received by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. These funds will be distributed to Ohio’s area agencies on aging to provide home-delivered meals to eligible older Ohioans.

“We appreciate federal enhancements to our Older Americans Act programs to support older Ohioans during the pandemic,” said Ursel J. McElroy, director of the department. “This funding comes at a critical time and will help sustain our efforts to provide nutritional food to those that need it.”

The number of individuals served by home delivered meal programs has increased nearly 50%, from 40,044 to 60,433, due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Older Americans Act nutrition services, funded through Title III-C2 of the act, are designed to reduce hunger, food insecurity, and malnutrition. These funds promote the health and well-being of older individuals by helping them gain access to nutrition and other disease prevention and health promotion services.