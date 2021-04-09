Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy to begin at Edison State

PIQUA — The Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy at Edison State Community College is now accepting applications for the 23-week program that will prepare students for a career in law enforcement.

Students of the program will meet for six days each week beginning in July and, upon successful completion, will graduate from the program in December. The program’s curriculum is certified by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission (OPOTC) and covers all aspects of law enforcement training, including administration, firearms, subject control, and investigation.

Completed applications must be received by June 1, 2021. Physical assessment testing may be completed on either Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or Friday, June 4, 2021, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The academy will run from July 6, 2021, to Dec. 18, 2021.

For more information or to apply, contact Veronica French at vfrench@edisonohio.edu or call 937-778-7865.