Auglaize County Historical Society, Riverside Arts Center offers presentation on women’s suffrage

ST. MARYS — The Auglaize County Historical Society and Riverside Arts Center will present “The Struggle for Suffrage” at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 12, on the Historical Society Facebook page.

The program is free and open to the public and is presented in conjunction with the Ohio History Connection’s traveling exhibit, “Ohio Women Vote: 100 Years of Change,” on display at the Art Center through May 1.

The struggle for suffrage was a long grueling battle fought by every day women, some of whom became legend, and others whose names were lost to history. Since the passage of the 19th Amendment women have continued to work for equity and inclusion. Join Cuyahoga Valley National Park Ranger Pamela Machuga to explore the quest for suffrage and to re-discover the women who have dedicated their lives to breaking down barriers and building bridges for the next generation.

To access the event, simply go to the Auglaize County Historical Society’s Facebook page before 7 p.m. on April 12. The program will appear as the most current post on the page.

Curated by the Ohio History Connection, “Ohio Women Vote” appears at Riverside Art Center, 3 W. Auglaize St., throughout April. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Riverside Art Center’s operating hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.