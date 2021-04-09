MINSTER – Four bridal-related Minster businesses took control of their financial futures by organizing their first-ever local bridal show, “A Day To Remember Wedding Expo.”

Thanks to the efforts of Global Escapes Travels and Tours, Sara Paper, Wedding Confections and Intricate Designs, almost 30 vendors are coming to the Minster K of C on April 18 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Carla Morsey of Global Escapes explained, “When a local radio station canceled their annual bridal show, we decided to create our own event show to help us kick-start our economy here in town.”

Each of the four organizers offer their unique approach to that special day.

Sara Suchland of Sara Paper said she provides custom wedding invitations.

“I’m proud to offer “Frugal to Fancy” options that fit most anyone’s budget,” she said. “I can also assist with invitations for the shower, rehearsal dinner and any other celebration event. Most people who order invitations also utilize my popular addressing service, where I laser print their guest names and addresses on the envelope for them.”

In addition to invitations, Suchland said she can help with ceremony programs and any other “day of” items such as seating charts, place cards, labels, bar menus and banners.

Intricate Design owner Connie Seger said, “We are here to help the couple navigate their gift-giving needs, with individualized gifts for the bridal party down to the servers. We can also help with personalized drinkware and decorations such as unity candles and memorial tables. Bring us your ideas and we will help you make them a reality!”

Wedding Confections owner Sue Doenges said, “On a bride and groom’s special day, a wedding cake has always been a tradition. For 35 years, I have used my love of baking and my ability to make all things pretty to reflect the taste of the bride and groom by create cakes of all sizes, big and small, traditional or a fun and colorful cake, with many icings and cake flavors, to express the bride and groom’s tastes. A consult and tasting is provided.”

Morsey of Global Escapes said with a smile, “I offer the fun after the work, because my honeymoon options allow the new couple to relax after all the hoopla!” She added that they will have a Sandals representative on hand that day to answer any questions.

Says Suchland, “It’s been a wonderful experience helping plan this event. We’re proud that we’re been able to plan such a nice show and keep the participation fee so low.” She added, “It’s been a rough year for the wedding industry and our vendors have been thankful for our efforts and are commenting on how excited they are to get back out there and see people again.”

The Sara Paper owner also said, “I think we have a great line up of fun and friendly participants who will be showing off their newest items and technology. Emmy’s will be bringing their best dresses.”

“Our food vendors will have delicious samples,” Suchland added. “And we have amazing door prizes, which anyone can win! The entrance fee is only $2 and a portion of that fee will benefit Rustic Hope in Russia. While this is geared toward the bridal industry, we hope anyone in the community will come and enjoy the event and see what a great talent and excellent services we have in our area. Food vendor Holy Smokes BBQ of Minster will be onsite with their pulled pork specialties.”

The list of vendors include Emmy’s Bridal, Small Town Boutique, Wedding design and Rental, Partydreams Mercer County, Floral Reflections, Flowers by Patricia, Wagner’s IGA, Cheesecake by Tiffany, New Bremen Coffee Shop, Tin Acre Gourmet Popcorn, Wedding Confections, Holy Smokes BBQ, Pink Daffodil Boutique, Jewelry Barn, F1 Sound, Hemmelgarn Entertainment LLC, Heirloom Photography, Correll VideoWorks, Looking Glass Salon, Danae’s 4th Street Salon, Sara Paper, Intricate Designs, Global Escapes Tours & Travel, Melaleuca, Whitefeather Hop and Vine and Crescent Motel.

“We are excited to meet potential clients and get them involved in planning their upcoming events and travel,” said Morsey.

She added, “It’s not just bridal sales, it’s party supplies, invitations, awards and other things that help us pay our bills. As one-person operations, we really needed to get the word out about what we have to offer.”

Carly Morsey and Connie Seger, back row, and Sue Doenges and Sara Suchland, front row, show a few of the door prizes that will be given way at the bridal show. Sandy Schwieterman | Sidney Daily News

Bridal show planned for April 18

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.