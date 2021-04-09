Alana Garrett, 5, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Suzanne and Scott Garrett, sings “Rain, rain, go away,” while walking in her backyard on Fort Loramie-Swanders Road on Thursday, April 8. Suzanne said her daughter had received the elaborately decorated umbrella a week ago and just wanted to test it out in the rain.

