Man sentenced to 30 months for probation violations

SIDNEY – Judge James F. Stevenson sentenced a Sidney man to 30 months in prison in Shelby County Common Pleas Court for probation violations.

Zachary S. Fitchpatrick, 26, of Sidney, was sentenced to 30 months at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction on two probation violation charges.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison on a probation violation stemming from a charge of aggravated assault, a fourth degree felony, and 12 months in prison on a probation violation stemming from a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He will serve the terms consecutively, meaning one after the other.

Fitchpatrick was granted credit for 347 days served in jail for the assault charge and granted credit for 201 days served for the drug possession charge. The credits amount to 548 days, which equates to approximately 18 months.

Fitchpatrick was ordered to pay court costs and must serve up to three years of probation following his release from prison.

In other actions:

• Sarah Maynard, 41, of Jackson Center, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on a probation violation stemming from a charge of attempted failure to comply with an order or signal of an officer, a fourth degree felony. She was granted credit for 94 days served in jail.

Maynard must pay court costs and was ordered to serve up to three years of probation following her release from prison.

• Victoria Marie Trevino, 31, of Toledo, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on a probation violation stemming from a charge of identity fraud, a fifth degree felony. She was granted credit for 17 days served in jail.

Trevino must pay court costs and was ordered to serve up to three years of probation following her release from prison.

• Brian C. Mader, 37, of Bradford, was sentenced to 11 months in prison on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony. As part of a plea deal, a charge of forgery, a fifth degree felony, was dismissed. He was granted credit for 61 days served.

After his prison term, Mader will be required to serve up to three years of probation. He also must pay $75 in restitution to Meyer’s Garage in Fort Loramie and $825.23 in court costs.

• Ralph M. Turner, 34, of Sidney, was sentenced to 60 days in the Shelby County Jail on a charge of attempted possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor. Turner previously was charged with possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge April 5. He also must pay $548.52 in court costs.

• Emily Elliott, 20, of Huber Heights, was sentenced to five years of probation on a charge of tampering with evidence, a third degree felony. As part of a plea deal, charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, were dropped.

Along with probation, Elliott was ordered to obtain her GED diploma, serve 30 days in the county jail on the bracelet program, pay $2,377.52 in restitution to Greenville Federal in Greenville, pay $338.96 in court costs and any supervision fees, and maintain employment.

• Santana Bigler, 31, of Dayton, was sentenced to five years of probation on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony. As part of a plea deal, a charge of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, was dismissed.

Along with his probation term, Bigler was ordered to serve 60 days in the Shelby County Jail, successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling and pay $484.60 in court costs and any supervision fees. Also, $1,097 seized by law enforcement was forfeited to the Sidney Police Department.

• Brett A. North, 36, of Sidney, was ordered to serve up to five years of probation and complete drug and alcohol counseling on a charge of attempted petty theft, a second degree misdemeanor. He previously was charged with breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge Feb. 4. North also must pay $584.92 in court costs.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

