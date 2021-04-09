In the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

The purpose of the meeting is for City Council to hold an executive session to consider the employment of a public official/employee.

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

There will presentations on the following:

• National telecommunication technician week proclamation;

• Firefighter introduction;

• Police officer introduction;

• Police annual report.

Council will be introduced to following three ordinances, and they are:

• To amend a section of the codified ordinances regarding charges for excessive loads;

• To name a certain recently-dedicated park property “Heritage Manor Park” and amend a codified ordinance sub-section to include such newly dedicated park property within the definition of “city park;”

• To amend a chapter of the codified ordinances of the city of Sidney by enacting a section thereof, pertaining to “seasonal outdoor dining on downtown public sidewalks.”

Council is expected to adopt the following two resolutions:

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to enter into multi-year professional service agreements for the rendering of necessary labor, equipment and supplies in connection with the maintenance of the city of Sidney’s water storage tanks located at 1235 Fourth Ave. and 415 S. Vandemark Road.

• To authorize the granting of a revocable license to Dallas Davis and Bridget Davis for use in connection with the installation and use of a private swimming pool at 1156 St. Clair Drive.

City Council will also hold an executive session to prepare for negotiations or bargaining sessions with a public employees.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins School District Board of Education will meet Tuesday, April 13, at 7 p.m. in the media center.

Items on the agenda include approval of graduates for the Class of 2021, approval of handbooks, accepting donations, accept resignations and approve resolutions of commendations.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — Fairlawn Local School District’s Board of Education will meet Wednesday, April 14, at 6 p.m. in the Workforce Hangar.

Items on the agenda includes presentations, administrative and board member reports, adjusting the dates of the 2020-21 calendar, approve the list of graduating seniors. employment and awarding service contracts.