City’s water meets SDW standards

SIDNEY — A presentation of the 2020 Consumer Confidence Report (CCR) revealed no violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act standards at Sidney City Council’s workshop session on Monday.

Utilities Director William Blakely presented council with the CCR that ensures safe drinking water. His report contained information on the city’s water source, treatment and treatment programs, water plant staffing, definitions of terms, as well as conservation tips and city contact information.

Blakely said Sidney performed all of the required analytic tests on the drinking water and all of the contaminants required to be monitored showed no violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act standards, which was federally enacted in 1998.

The water treatment plant (WTP) is staffed 24/7, every day of the year, by a total of 10 employees, Blakely noted. All full-time employees are licensed and certified by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“The city is required by law to incorporate the following information into the CCR: Source of the city’s water supply, any contaminants detected, health effects of contaminants, any OEPA violations, availability of source water assessment reports, specific contaminant educational information,” Blakely said. “This year, we will be supplying our customers with a report that will outline this information for data obtained in 2020.”

The CCR, Blakely said, must be delivered to residents by July 1 and a direct link will also be posted on the city’s website at www.sidneyoh.com. Residents may also receive a hard copy of the report by calling Blakely at 937-498-8152.

The city’s website also contains a flood action plan and monitors flood levels and projections, and additional news and information about Sidney.

Next, a discussion was led by Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) Superintendent Barry Zerkle on the proposed wastewater surcharge rates for July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2023.

He told council surcharge rates are recalculated every other year, and 2021 is the year for the reevaluation of industrial users’ “excessive loadings.” Excessive loads are city sanitary sewer system wastes that exceeds normal domestic waste standards; these industry customers pay an additional surcharge to cover the costs of handling the higher wastes.

The current surcharge for total suspended solids (TSS) is $0.52 per pound of TSS and chemical oxygen demand (COD) is $0.188 per pound of COD. The current TSS unit cost formula is the previous two year annual cost average times 30% divided by the previous five year TSS loading at the WWTP. The current COD unit cost formula is the previous two year annual cost average times 32.2% divided by the previous five year COD loading at the WWTP.

The rates for years 2021-2023 for TSS/lb will slightly increase to $0.587 and for COD/lb it will go up to $0.22.

Zerkle’s presentation also included a 10-year surcharge rate history and the financial per quarter impact on several large customers. The surcharge rates do not apply to residential customers.

At the end of the discussion Zerkle was directed to bring back legislation on the new rates for further consideration.

Near the end of the meeting during council comments, Vice Mayor Mardie Milligan asked about security at the city’s water source property. Public Works Director Jon Crusey said electronic surveillance cameras are in place at the property.

City Manager Mark Cundiff shared the annual Dayton Area Water and Sewer Rate Survey has been released and Sidney ranked 57th out of 66 jurisdictions in the cost of water. Sidney’s cost is $181.35 per quarter; the survey average is $142.57 per quarter. For sewer costs, he said Sidney ranked 34th out of 63 jurisdictions. Sidney’s costs is $165.24 per quarter; the survey average is $158.52 per quarter. In combined water and sewer costs, the city ranked 53rd out of 63 jurisdictions. He note the quarterly combined cost is $346.59, while the survey average was $301.60.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

