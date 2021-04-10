125 years

April 10, 1896

Reports from the annual conferences of the M.E. Church that have held sessions, indicate there will be a majority of the next general conference in favor of women delegates to the conferences.

———

Lee McQuern, of Canton, fell from an eastbound Big Four freight train about a mile west of Hardin about 1 o’clock this morning, breaking his right thigh and dislocating his right hip. He lay alongside the track until found by the section crew around 8 o’clock. He was taken to Houston to the home of Dudley Miller, where his injuries were dressed. He said he was beating his way home from Texas and was sitting on the bumpers between two cars and apparently went to sleep and fell off.

100 years

April 10, 1921

Miss Vera Schofield, of this city, was the winner of the Standard Bearer’s story-telling contest held in Lima on Saturday. The judges were unanimous in giving the decision to Miss Schofield in the competition which included participants from throughout the Lima district of the M.E. Church.

———

The Fort Loramie Electric Railway Co. has purchased a large gasoline-driven truck that will be equipped with flanged wheels to provide service over the line from Fort Loramie to Minster. The truck will be so equipped that it can handle both passengers and freight and will make periodic trips over the three miles between the two communities.

75 years

April 10, 1946

Kermit T. Kuck, chief engineer at the Monarch Machine Tool Co. presented a paper yesterday afternoon before the American Society of Tool Engineers, meeting in Cleveland this week. Specially prepared movie film was used in the presentation.

———

Formal opening of the Norman Cooper grocery, at 107 Wilkinson Avenue, will be held on Friday, according to the announcement made today by the owner, a returned veteran from three years of Army service.

50 years

April 10, 1971

City Manager Leo Nelson today officially appointed 30-year-old Jack L. Wilson as Sidney’s new police chief. His salary will be increased from the top corporal classification of $9,580 to $10,811.

———

Construction began recently on Sidney’s newest brush-type car washing facility. The structure is located at 428 North Main Avenue. The business will be known as the L & G Car Wash and is owned by Larry Strunk and Gary Elsass, both of Sidney.

25 years

April 10, 1996

Sidney’s new city manager is Michael E. Morton of Dayton, currently administrator of Washington Township in Montgomery County. Morton, 44, a native of Vandalia, has not signed a contract but has verbally committed to accept the job, Sidney Mayor Thomas Miller announced at Monday’s Sidney City Council meeting.

———

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The ex-girlfriend of a retired Philip Morris USA executive has given boxes of his papers to lawyers suing seven of the nation’s largest tobacco companies about nicotine levels in cigarettes. Among them, according to reports broadcast Tuesday night by “NBC Nightly News” and ABC’s “World News Tonight,” was a 1965 handwritten memo stating the need to “determine the minimum nicotine drop to keep normal smokers hooked.”

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/04/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-7.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org