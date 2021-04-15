125 years

April 15, 1896

H.C. Jones put telephone instruments in the following places this week: H.W. Thompson’s residence; Dr. M.F. Hussey’s office; T.M. Hussey, livery stable; Dr. T.W. Johnston’s residence, and Louis Kah’s store.

———

The Valley City cycling club will make up its first club run Saturday morning. The run will be 14 miles long and will be made over a round-about route to Port Jefferson and return. Members desiring to go on the run should be at the club rooms promptly at 6 a.m. The return will be made before 8 o’clock.

100 years

April 15, 1921

Wilbur (Juicy) Staley, of this city, fought “Pig Iron” Turner to an eight-round draw last evening at the Memorial Hall in Lima. Many persons who saw the fight felt that Staley should have been given the decision.

———

Sidney is one of the towns to be visited on the 1921 Trade Extension tour of the Manufacturers and Jobbers Association of the Commerce in its eighth annual tour. A special train will carry the group to a number of cities the latter part of May.

75 years

April 15, 1946

Federal officials started a new survey of the nation’s shrinking coal stocks today as prospects dimmed for a quick solution to the 16-day-old strike of 400,000 soft coal miners.

———

Eight members of the Anna Future Homemakers Club are attending the state convention being held in Columbus. The group includes: Doris Egbert, president; Lola Kipp vice president; Betty Quellhorst, treasurer; Eilene Ketter, historian; Betty Hulsmeyer, state historian; Mary Jane Lawrence, advisor, and Mrs. Silas Hulsmeyer, club mother.

50 years

April 15, 1971

Wednesday was a special day for Wilson Memorial Hospital. Frank Rohler was Wilson’s 100,000th patient. It took Wilson Memorial nearly 41 years to get to patient No. 100,000. The brief hospital historical record indicates Wilson opened in September, 1930, with twenty beds and six bassinets.

———

A special service of thanksgiving will mark the regular worship service Sunday morning at St. John Lutheran Church when members burn the mortgage on the educational building. Of an architectural design matching the church proper, the educational unit was constructed at an approximate cost of $275,000 including remodeling of the church basement and a new heating system.

25 years

April 15, 1996

LONDON (AP) – Once the least popular of Queen Elizabeth II’s four children, Princes Anne is now the royal more Britons would like to see as their monarch. Those questioned in a new poll chose Anne – eighth in line to the throne – from a list of heirs and public figures.

———

“The hills are alive – with the sound of music,” and so are the halls of Sidney High as over 54 students rehearse this year’s musical production of “The Sound of Music.” “The Sound of Music” is the story of Maria Rainer played by senior Sarah Harbison. She is sent from Nonnberg Abbey to serve as governess for the seven children of a widowed naval captain, Georg Von Trapp played by junior Shane Spinner.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

