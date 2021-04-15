Botkins BOE approves list of graduates

BOTKINS — The list of graduates for the class of 2021 was approved by the Botkins Local School District during its meeting April 13.

Approval of the list was given pending completion of all necessary course work.

In preparing for the 2021-22 school year, the board approved the 7-12 handbook, K-6 handbook, volunteer handbook, classified handbook and faculty handbook.

In other business, the board:

• Approved a $20,000 transfer from the general fund to the textbook set aside fund for future class supplies and textbook expenses.

• Approved the Then and Now purchase order for Don Sommer Inc., snow and ice removal, Feb. 16, 18 and 19, for $3490.00.

• Amended the Certificate of Estimated Resources and made supplemental Appropriations and modified appropriations.

• Approved participation in Ohio SchoolComp for the 2021 Workers’ Compensation Group Rating Program. The third-party administration is Sedgwick/CompManagement. Enrollment fee is $255.

• Accepted donations from $1,000 from Josh and Jessica Meyer to be used for the Cara Meyer Scholarship, $1,000 from Greve Farms to be used for the Julius and Dorothy Greve Scholarship, $450 anonymously donated to be used for the baseball team, and $373 donated by Meyers Tavern to be used for the girls basketball team.

• Agreed to allow Logan Heitkamp to volunteer as a baseball coach for the 2020-21 school year.

• Accepted the resignations of Lisa Kindelin from her position as gifted teacher due to retirement effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year and Andrew Davis as business education teacher as of July 31, 2021.

• Adopted the changes to the Board Policy and Administrative Guidelines as presented.

• Adopted resolutions of commendations for:

—R.J. Poeppelman – Set new school records in the boys swim 200 IM with a time of 2:16.46, 500 Free with a time of 5:39.42 and 100 Breaststroke with a time of 1:12.20.

—Liza Aselage – Set a new school record in the girls swim 100 backstroke with a time of 1:14.35.

—Aubree Topp – Set a new school record in the girls swim 100 free with a time of 1:03.77 and 200 IM with a time of 2:42.19.

—Girls swim 200 free relay – Aubree Topp, Lizzie Cooper, Liza Aselage and Paige Doseck set a new school record with a time of 1:55.28.

—Girls basketball – Set new school records in the Best Defensive team in school history with 36.7 points per game and the most 3’s in a game as a team with 10 against Fairlawn and they are also listed fifth for the most wins in a season in school history with 17 wins.

—Boys basketball – SCAL Champions, District Champions, Regional Champions and Division IV State Championship.

—Boys basketball – Set new school records with most wins in a season in school history with 27-3 and Best Defensive Team in school history with 42 points per game.

• Approved Kristin Ruppert’s request for four weeks of unpaid maternity leave.

• Approved the FFA overnight trip to the Ohio FFA Camp Muskingham.

• Entered executive session to consider the employment, appointment, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official. No action was taken.