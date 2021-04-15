Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-4:33 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies investigated an ATV complaint in the 2000 block of West Russell Road in Sidney. Nothing was found.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-6:09 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 3100 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

-3:51 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 18600 block of state Route 274 in Jackson Center.

Crashes

Philip Michael Hanson Kelsay, of 27, of Sidney, was cited failure to stay in marked lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 3:02 p.m.

Kelsay was traveling southeast on state Route 29 when, he told deputies, he dropped his cigarette and reached down to pick it up then crossed over the center line into the path of the northwest vehicle on state Route 29, driven by Darrick Scott Wise, 33, of Sidney. Wise swerved to avoid hitting Kelsay head-on and went off the right side of the roadway, corrected and went off the left side of the roadway and hit a fence. Wise’s vehicle became entangled in the fence and came to a stop in the field. The fence had to be cut away from Wise’s vehicle. Kelsay’s vehicle sustained no damage.

• William Jason Willis, 22, of Piqua, was cited with failure to control vehicle after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 3 a.m.

Willis was traveling westbound approaching a stop sign on Miami Shelby East Road when he failed to negotiate a left turn onto Miami River Road and went off the right side of the roadway and down a steep embankment, striking trees.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:58 p.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a gas leak at Shannon Drive at Millette Avenue in Anna.

-10:17 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm at 12279 Dixie Highway.

-8:41 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Access onto Millette Avenue from Mill Street is blocked by an Anna Fire truck and an Anna Police vehicle Thursday, April 15, shortly after 1 p.m. as other firefighters investigate a struck gas line down the road.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

