125 years

April 16, 1896

A big step toward the success of the Sidney Electric Railway Co. was taken yesterday, when the company came into possession of the majority of the stock and all the right of way of the Lima and Piqua Electric Railway Co. This is a big step for the local road as it gets the competing road out of the way and secure for the Sidney Company the absolute right of way from Wapakoneta to St. Marys, New Bremen, Minster, and to the Shelby County line.

The drillers of the new well at the waterworks plant struck a large flow of water this morning at a depth of 112 feet.

100 years

April 16, 1896

Members of the Chautauqua Association at Jackson Center met in the Commercial club rooms there and selected the following officers: W.J. Smith, chairman; J.D. Jones, vice chairman; J.T. Babcock, secretary and treasurer.

The newly-organized local chapter (Alpha Gamma) of the Delta Theta Tau sorority enjoyed their first regular meeting last evening in the home of Miss Carolyn Griffis, on North Street. At the meeting, Mrs. Frank Rock, Mrs. Urban Doorley, and Mrs. Hugh Bingham were selected as patroness.

75 years

April 16, 1896

The McLain brothers, J.C. and Lloyd, are announcing the opening of a new garage at 311 North West Avenue, with alley entrances off West and Walnut Avenues. Both young men were recently discharged from military service.

The meanest man in town is not a goody-two-shoes by any means! He takes one shoe from each of four pairs, plus $18 worth of merchandise from the Urban Heitkamp automobile parked in Sidney Saturday night. Heitkamp, who resides in Minster, added: “whoever stole the children’s shoes can have the rest of them to match if he will call at my residence. This way neither his children nor our children can wear them.”

50 years

April 16, 1896

Three Shelby County Future Farmers of America were honored recently when 130 members of that organization attended the annual Dayton Power & Light banquet held at the Imperial House in Dayton. Those present from Shelby County receiving recognition were Joe Kinninger, Fairlawn, local winner in extemporaneous speaking; Milton Jelly, Hardin-Houston, local winner in extemporaneous speaking and Ron Middleton, Fairlawn, local agricultural electrification winner.

Initial plans for the establishment of a DeMolay Chapter in Sidney have been announced by officers of Temperance Lodge No. 73. Open to young men between the ages of 13 and 20, DeMolay, with 2,500 chapters in 12 countries, has initiated more than three million young men into membership. LeRoy Theve, Clyde Taylor and James Burress, master of Temperance Lodge are actively associated with organization of the local group.

25 years

April 16, 1896

Lehman High School will present the musical “Annie Get Your Gun” Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 7 p.m. Cast as “Annie Oakley” is freshman Jennifer Brandewie. Frank Butler is played by senior Dominic Bogart.

Barb Frantz, director of child care services at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, has been chosen grand marshal for this year’s MayFest Parade by co-chairman Gretchen Burns and Sharon Wysong.

