Sidney Water Park hiring day planned

SIDNEY – Every summer, kids look forward to doing cannonballs off the side of the pool, playing sharks and minnows in the water with their friends, and filling up on ice cream and candy from the concession stand.

And, every summer, Sidney area residents have the opportunity to do more than earn a paycheck – they get to enjoy a job that’s rewarding, help make their community a safer place, and learn life-saving skills that will last a lifetime.

“After closing last summer due to the pandemic, we’re excited to be opening the pool and providing entertainment to the community and employment opportunities to Sidney area residents,” said Duane Gaier, Sidney Park director.

Sidney Water Park and SwimSafe Pool Management are holding a hiring event on April 24 to begin the process of hiring lifeguards, pool attendants, swim lesson instructors and managers for the summer. The event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at Sidney Water Park at 12 Tawawa Drive.

Upon arrival, candidates will learn about employment opportunities, fill out an application, and go through an interview. If you can’t make it, you can also apply online at www.swimsafepool.com.

“Working at a pool in the summer is a great way to build a resume and gain valuable work experience. We’re excited about partnering with Sidney Water Park and look forward to a great season,” said Jessica Heron, human resources director for SwimSafe.

Sidney Water Park has three pools as well as a 295-foot long slide and is open from early June through early August every summer.

About the hiring:

• Positions: (25 total) Lifeguards, pool attendants, swim lesson instructors, and managers.

• Season: Employment lasts from early June until early August.

• Eligibility: Must be 15 or older.

• Training: Lifeguards must be certified or complete training (provided by SwimSafe) prior to working.

• Candidates should bring two forms of identification, and a resume if they have one. Anyone attending the event needs to wear a face covering and observe COVID-10 social distancing protocols.

Founded in 2005, SwimSafe Pool Management Company specializes in providing pool management services to public and private commercial pools from Northern Kentucky to Central Ohio. SwimSafe’s mission is to create an unmatched experience for our customers, employees, and the community through safety, honesty, training, customer service, and innovation. For more information visit ​www.swimsafepool.coml.