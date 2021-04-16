Shelby County reports no new COVID deaths, hospitalizations

SIDNEY – No new COVID-19 hospitalizations nor deaths were reported in Shelby County this week even though cases are increasing throughout Ohio.

In the past two weeks, Shelby County has reported 76.1 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, which is up from the 67.9 cases per 100,000 residents it reported last week.

Ohio’s COVID-19 case rate is 200 cases per 100,000 residents, which is up from the 183.7 cases per 100,000 residents the state reported last week.

During his press conference Thursday afternoon, Gov. Mike DeWine said Ohio had 2,164 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the previous 24 hours, which is up from the 21-day average of 1,997 cases.

Hospitalizations also are up with 181 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of 100, and intensive care admissions are up with 31 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of 11.

In total, Shelby County has reported 4,550 cases of COVID-19 with 150 hospitalizations and 89 deaths during the pandemic. No new hospitalizations nor deaths were reported since last week.

There are 4,391 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, and there are 70 active cases – down from the 71 active cases that were reported last week.

Throughout Ohio there have been 1,048,109 cases of COVID-19 with 54,636 hospitalizations, 7,604 intensive care admissions and 18,917 resident deaths.

More than 1,300 Ohioans currently are hospitalized with COVID-19, DeWine said, which is the most in more than a month.

In Shelby County, 11,603 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 23.88% of the population and up 612 people since last week. Statewide, 4,254,389 people have been vaccinated, which is 36.4% of the population. All Ohioans 16 and older are eligible for vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

