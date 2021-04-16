New Horizons election

SIDNEY — At the New Horizons March meeting, the new officers were elected, projects were gone over, and the volunteer snack lists were made.

The new 2021 officers for New Horizons 4-H Club include President Olivia Breinich, Vice President Gabriel Sloan, Secretary Tatum Werntz, Treasurer Benjamin Breinich, Historian Emily Stone, News Reporter Jozee Trimble, Recreation Leader Rozlyn Abbot, Healthy Living Officer J’Sienna Trimble, and Community Service Officer Rylen Abbot.

I would like to wish everyone luck in their new roles!

New Horizons 4-H Club officers

By Jozee Trimble For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is the reporter for the New Horizons 4-H Club.

