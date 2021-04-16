Houston Community Association scholarship deadline set for May 5

HOUSTON — The deadline for the Houston Community Association’s scholarship application is May 5. Eligble seniors can access the application at houstonca.org.

The association has several graduation parties and wedding receptions currently scheduled throughout the spring and summer, with dates still available for hall rentals. Anyone interested in renting the building can contact 937-419-4197.

The Houston Classic Festival is currently planned for Saturday, June 19, at the back of Houston School. Activites are planned for the day and several food vendors and a band will be present, as well. More information can be found on the association’s Facebook page.

With the Spring Craft Show being a success, the association is planning a Fall Craft Show, to be held Aug. 28. The Annual Homemade Noodle Dinner carry-out was also a success, and the trustees thank the community for their continued support.

Pizza Friday Nights will return in October, with support going toward the association’s scholarship fund for seniors at Houston High school.

The next meeting will be held Wednesday, May 5, at 7 p.m.