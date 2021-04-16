Upper Valley Career Center names Students of the Quarter

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center has named Chloe Whalen, junior student in Early Childhood Education and Care from Sidney High School, and Sierra Gudim, senior student in Interactive Media from Troy High School as Students of the Quarter for the third nine-week grading period.

They were selected from a group of six students nominated by faculty for the quarter honors.

Nominations for Student of the Quarter are made by career-technical program instructors with attendance, citizenship, leadership, and effort taken into account. In addition, the student’s academic instructors are asked to rate each nominee’s effort during the nine-week grading period.

Students earning an Award of Merit designation for Student of the Quarter honors are junior Noah Baker in Interactive Media from Piqua High School, senior Jada Yinger in Early Childhood Education and Care from Jackson Center High School, senior Evan Osborne in Culinary Arts from Troy High School, and Iris Ruhenkamp in Teacher Academy from Fort Loramie High School.

Students of the Quarter

• Quinci Voisard, Medical Careers Academy Fort Loramie High School

• Devin Williams, Early Childhood Education and Care Covington High School

Award of Merit

• Douglas Ellison, Electrical Trades Houston High School

• Haley Horne, Early Childhood Education and Care Miami East High School

• Joe Cusick, Ag & Power Technologies Troy High School