Hoying to attend the 2021 Buckeye Girls State

MINSTER — The Minster American Legion Auxiliary Unit 387 will sponsor Natalie Hoying as the local delegate for Buckey Girls State 2021.

Hoying is the daughter of Roger and Jennifer Hoying. She is able to attend Buckeye Girls State through the generosity of various businesses in Minster.

Volunteering at Buckeye Girls State will be Minster American Legion Auxiliary members Deb Meyer and Diana Hausfeld as a County Government Advisors.

Buckeye Girls State will begin Sunday, June 13 and conclude Saturday, June 19. Many changes will take place this year due to COVID-19, the biggest one being that only 450 delegates will be accepted instead of the over 900 that have attended in the past. Many changes will also take place to insure the safety of the delegates and volunteers.

Buckeye Girls State is a fast paced program of mock government at the state, county and city level. The main objective of the Girls State program is to train young women, who have completed their junior year in high school, in the duties, rights and privileges of citizenship by providing the attendee the opportunity to actively participate in a democratic form of government.

As the girls arrive at Girls State they are assigned to one of two political parties, the Federalists or the Nationalists. The residence hall in which they live during the program is their designated county and the floor on which they live is their city. The students will file petitions for candidacy for a variety of offices from governor to city council, local and state school board, county coroner, mayor, and all offices it takes to run a state, county and city.

Hoying will participate in the election process by campaigning, public speaking organizing her campaign stall and all it takes to win the election. After the primary election and general election and inaugurations, the newly elected delegates will put government in action.

Special guests during the week at Girls State include many elected State officials from the house and senate, governors staff, lawyers, magistrates, and members from the Alliance city council, to work hand in hand with Girls State elected officials.