Painting the tables green

Realtor Josh Wolaver, of Sidney, sprays picnic tables with green paint at Tawawa Park on Friday, April 16. Wolaver was painting the picnic tables to help out Tawawa Park and to promote Bryce Realty. Wolaver said his co-worker Misty Ott came up with the suggestion and has also been helping paint the tables. They agreed to paint a total of 50 picnic tables.

Realtor Josh Wolaver, of Sidney, sprays picnic tables with green paint at Tawawa Park on Friday, April 16. Wolaver was painting the picnic tables to help out Tawawa Park and to promote Bryce Realty. Wolaver said his co-worker Misty Ott came up with the suggestion and has also been helping paint the tables. They agreed to paint a total of 50 picnic tables. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/04/web1_SDN041721ParkPaint.jpg Realtor Josh Wolaver, of Sidney, sprays picnic tables with green paint at Tawawa Park on Friday, April 16. Wolaver was painting the picnic tables to help out Tawawa Park and to promote Bryce Realty. Wolaver said his co-worker Misty Ott came up with the suggestion and has also been helping paint the tables. They agreed to paint a total of 50 picnic tables. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News