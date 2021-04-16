COVID-19 vaccination appointments continue

SIDNEY — All Ohioans age 16 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

With parental or legal guardian consent, individuals ages 16 and 17 will be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for use under age 18.

The providers for the vaccine this week in Shelby County are: Sidney Shelby County Health Department, Wilson Health, Kroger, Walgreens, CVS pharmacies and Jackson Pharmacy & Wellness Center.

Wilson Health is now offering online self-scheduling for the COVID-19 vaccination. Check availability and schedule appointments through Wilson Health’s website at https://www.wilsonhealth.org/news/now-offering-online-scheduling-covid-19-vaccinations or TEXT vax to 484848 from your mobile phone.

Health Department: If you are interested in scheduling an appointment, visit http://www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org/ or call 937-498-7249

Kroger Pharmacy: All COVID-19 vaccines will require an appointment. Visit https://www.kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated or call 866-211-5320 for vaccine availability.

Walgreens: Schedule an appointment at https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 or call 937-492-5340.

CVS Pharmacy: The vaccine will be available by appointment only. Register at http://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine, use the CVS App, or call 800-679-9691.

Jackson Pharmacy & Wellness Center: Vaccine appointments at drive thru clinics at the Jackson Center Fire Department, 110 S. Linden St., and in the pharmacy will be offered as vaccines are received. Vaccines by appointment only. Sign up for an appointment at http://jc-pharmacy.com/.

Veterans can sign up for vaccines at https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed.

Appointments can be scheduled on Ohio’s centralized scheduling website https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ . The website serves as a singular location for Ohioans to confirm that they are eligible to be vaccinated, identify nearby providers, and schedule their vaccine appointments.

For those 65 and older who need transportation assistance to receive a vaccine, contact Area Agencies on Aging www.aging.ohio.gov or call 866-243-5678. If you need assistance in registering for a vaccine call 937-223-4357.

Catholic Social Services will give assistance in registering for a vaccine, call 937-498-4593.

“Thank you for your patience as we continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines for our communities,” said officials from Wilson Health, Sidney-Shelby County Health Department and Shelby County Emergency Management Agency.