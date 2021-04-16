On the agendas

Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, April 19, at 10 a.m. at the board office.

Items on the agenda include an update on the business continuity plan and HAVA grant accessibility projects, fire inspection, pending budget items, approving the curbside voting at the polls policy and procedures, allocation of voting equipment schedule the certification board meeting fr the May special election and election weekend and night procedures.

Board of Developmental Disabilities

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, April 19, at noon for an in-person and Zoom meeting at the board office, 1200 Children’s Home Road.

Items on the agenda include administrative reports and new business.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, April 19, at 6 p.m. at Sidney High School.

Items on the agenda include recognizing students who received state or national recognition, the first reading of new/revised policies, approving the transportation coordinator’s salary schedule, the Cloud backup service, the Cargill PILOT agreement, personnel items, state testing accommodation for third-grade ELA test for the 2021-22 school year and the Latchkey program handbook.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Monday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

There will be a public hearing on the request of Douglas Daniels, on the behalf of James Weiler, et al, for the rezoning of two parcels of land on the west side of Wilson Avenue between Michigan and Grove Streets, from a R-1, single family residence, to a B-2, community business district.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — The Minster Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, April 19, at 7 p.m. in the large group meeting room at the elementary school.

Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent, K-6 principal, 7-12 principal, Booster Organizations, Levy Committee, Ohio School Facilities Update and Curriculum and Instruction; approve the Memorandum of Understanding with Rhodes State College for the College Credit Plus Program, graduation requirements for the Class of 2021 and an early graduation for a current junior student; approve “economic issues” of the negotiated agreement with the Minster Teachers Association; and approve personnel recommendations.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, April 19, at 7 p.m. at the school.

Items on the agenda include approving the list of graduates, sponsored school overnight experiences, employment of certified staff, authorization for the superintendent to hire seasonal maintenance workers and reports from maintenance, bus nd ustodial, elementary and high school principals.

Board of Health

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health will meet Wednesday, April 21, at 7 p.m. in the city of Sidney council chambers and via video/teleconference.

In view of the orders and guidelines issued by the Ohio Department of Health and the CDC regarding the coronavirus and the prohibition on mass gatherings over 10 persons, this will be a hybrid meeting; Board members will meet in person, the public can access the meeting by telephone, tablet, laptop or personal computer.

In-person location: city of Sidney Council Chambers, 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney, use the North East door (door closest to The Bridge Restaurant)

Join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/596433277.

Participants can also dial in using a phone: United States: 872-240-3212; Access Code: 596-433-277.

Items on the agenda include the environmental health report, public health nursing report and an executive session.