125 years

April 17, 1896

The board of education met last night and completed its reorganization for the year with two new members – John H. Taft and Mrs. Hudson Gartley. Dr. Edwin LeFevre was elected president of the board and Mrs. E.H. Arbuckle, secretary.

———

W.T. Johnston, of Perry Township, sowed two acres of land in alfalfa yesterday. This is probably the first time that alfalfa has ever been sown in Shelby County.

100 years

April 17, 1921

The raiding officers of the Anti-Saloon League – special offices. C.D. Zellers and A.F. Probst – with head-quarters in Dayton, spent six hours in Sidney Saturday evening. A number of complaints had been sent to the Dayton office recently by citizens of Sidney concerning violations of the Crabbe Act in this city. The officers stopped off while enroute to Lima and Van Wert and made several raids in the city in company with Chief O’Leary. There was no report filed on the raids.

———

A special car on the Western Ohio is expected to carry some 60 members of the Sidney Kiwanis Club to Wapakoneta Wednesday evening for the installation of a Kiwanis Club in that city.

75 years

April 17, 1946

A $6,000 remodeling and redecorating program at the Flint’s Electric, 212 East North Street, is well underway. Flint J. Slusser, founder and owner of the establishment, which has been associated with the business life of the community since 1935 and at the present location since 1937.

———

The lily parade for crippled children will be held in downtown Sidney on Saturday, bringing to a climax the crippled children’s campaign of the Sidney Rotary Club. Miniature paper lilies will be sold by Girl Scouts of Troop No. 10. George Gagoudy is a general chairman of the campaign.

50 years

April 17, 1971

Election of officers featured the April 14 meeting of the Book and Travel Club when members met at the home of Mrs. J. Oliver Amos. The election resulted in the following appointments for the 1971-72 year: Mrs. Kermit Kuck, president; Mrs. Wilson Lochard, vice president; Miss Dorothy Loudenback, secretary-treasurer.

———

Jon Allison led in the Deer Hunters organization’s rifle matches, at its grounds on Sunday afternoon. The secretary scored a first in the second deer target, to gain the rifle trophy for the day, but it was mighty close. Allison nosed out Marvin Glick by one-eighth of an inch on the target, while Don Volbert was a close third.

25 years

April 17, 1996

HOUSTON – “Always and Forever” is the theme of the Houston High School prom to be held Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m. in the athletic annex. Six seniors are candidates for king and queen. King candidates are: Rodney Swob, Jason Gordon and Josh Crosby. Queen candidates are: Emily Laughman, Erica DeLaet and Rachel Roeth.

———

Groundbreaking ceremonies will be held Friday morning for the new “one-stop shop” building that will house three agencies that provide services related to vehicles. The building, which will be located at the intersection of Ohio 47 and Milligan Court on the east edge of Sidney, will house the Title Department of the Shelby County Clerk of Courts Office, the Deputy Registrar’s Office and Ohio Highway Patrol License Examination Station.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

