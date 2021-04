Cars drive past tulips in front of Holy Angels Catholic Church as they take part in Cruise Sidney on Saturday, April 17. The cruise was organized by the Shelby County Historical Society.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/04/web1_DSC_7445-2.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/04/web1_DSC_7490-2.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/04/web1_DSC_7401-2.jpg Cars drive past tulips in front of Holy Angels Catholic Church as they take part in Cruise Sidney on Saturday, April 17. The cruise was organized by the Shelby County Historical Society. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/04/web1_SDN042021CarCruise.jpg Cars drive past tulips in front of Holy Angels Catholic Church as they take part in Cruise Sidney on Saturday, April 17. The cruise was organized by the Shelby County Historical Society. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News