Botkins police officers investigate a car stuck on railroad tracks just north of where they intersect with West State Street in Botkins. A search was held in Botkins which included the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement.

Botkins police officers investigate a car stuck on railroad tracks just north of where they intersect with West State Street in Botkins. A search was held in Botkins which included the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/04/web1_SDN042021CarTrainTracks-1-.jpg Botkins police officers investigate a car stuck on railroad tracks just north of where they intersect with West State Street in Botkins. A search was held in Botkins which included the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News