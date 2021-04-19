Scioto County man sentenced to prison on sexual battery charge

SIDNEY – A Scioto County man was sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexual battery in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Judge James F. Stevenson sentenced Jesse Andrew Hudson, 50, of Otway, to five years in prison on an amended charge of sexual battery, a third degree felony. He was granted credit for 185 days served in jail.

Hudson previously was charged with rape, a first degree felony, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge Feb. 12. He was accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with a girl younger than 13 years old.

After his release from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Hudson will be required to serve five years of probation. He also was ordered to pay $541.12 in court costs.

Counsel for the state of Ohio and the defendant determined Hudson did not qualify as a sexual predator or a habitual sex offender pursuant to the Ohio Revised Code. Stevenson then declared Hudson to be a sexually oriented offender based on the conviction in this case.

In other actions:

• Azel L. Zimmer, 36, of Sidney, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on a probation violation stemming from a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She was granted credit for 190 days served.

After her release from prison, Zimmer will serve up to three years of probation. She also was ordered to pay court costs.

• Robert E. Hilton, III, 56, of Fort Loramie, was sentenced to up to five years of probation after he pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted trafficking in drugs, a first degree misdemeanor. Hilton previously was charged with trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge March 17.

Hilton also was ordered to successfully complete drug and alcohol treatment, maintain employment, pay a $100 fine and pay court costs.

• Ashley M. Hickman, 32, of Sidney, was ordered to successfully complete treatment at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center or another community based correctional facility after she was found to have violated terms of her probation.

Hickman’s probation, stemming from a charge of attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth degree felony, was continued. She also was ordered to pay court costs.

• Dakota A. Kitchen, 22, was sentenced to 45 days on an ankle monitor for a probation violation stemming from a charge of attempted failure to comply with a signal of an officer, a fourth degree felony. She also must pay costs and continue her community control sanctions.

