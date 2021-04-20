Board prepares for Election Day

SIDNEY — Final preparations for the May 4 special election were finalized during Monday’s Shelby County Board of Elections meeting.

Only two issues will appear on the ballot: the Sidney City School District earned income tax levy and Houston Joint Ambulance District property tax levy. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 4. Early voting and absentee voting is currently underway in the county.

Equipment was allotted to each of the 21 precincts which will be open on Election Day. Discussion was held concerning the pick-up of equipment on Saturday, May 1, and how ballots and unused supplies will be returned to the board of elections after polls close on May 4. Some changes in the policy were approved to help streamline the process and get the ballots back to the board of elections quicker so they can be tallied.

Deputy Director Collin Claywell said there will curbside voting for people who are physically unable to enter the voting location and for those who are showing signs of COVID-19.

The board will certify the election at its May 17 meeting, which will be held at the board office at 10 a.m.

In other business, the board:

• Discussed the business continuity plan and learned more information is needed from board member Jim Thompson, who was not present for Monday’s meeting.

• Learned new lights will be installed in the parking lots with HAVA grant funds. The Shelby County commissioners approved the payment of funds from the account. Area Energy will have the lights installed prior to Election Day. the cost is $715.

• Learned they passed the fire inspection.

• Discussed pending 2021 budget issues. Items the board have concerns about are salaries and wages, contract services and polling election official costs. The board agreed if there’s a special August election, that will put them over the budgeted amount for salaries for the year. They agreed to monitor the budget month by month and to review it quarterly at a board meeting.

• Approved the bills which were filed for audit.

