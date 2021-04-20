Premier Health to host free webinars on back pain

DAYTON — Premier Health Spine specialists will host a free virtual event on dealing with back and neck pain in April, May and June.

Physicians will discuss common causes of back and neck pain and give insights into new surgical and non-surgical treatment options to discuss with personal physicians. They will also give practical tips for managing back and neck pain that can be built into daily life.

• Thursday, April 29, 6 to 7 p.m. – F. Tony Rastegar, MD

• Thursday, May 20, 6 to 7 p.m. – Norah Foster, MD

• Tuesday, June 8, 6 to 7 p.m. – Daniel Quinones, MD

Sessions are free but registration is required. Upon registration, a link will be sent to access the webinar. To register, call CareFinders at 866-608-3463 or go to www.premierhealth.com/backpain.