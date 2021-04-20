Car chase ends after crash

A chase began around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20 when a Sidney Police Officer tried stopping a woman, who is wanted in Montgomery County, when they saw her leaving a house in Sidney. The woman fled the wrong way down North Main Avenue before taking a right onto Lake Street. The woman drove down the road a ways then turned around and came back down Lake Street back to just before its intersection with North Main Avenue where she collided with a concrete wall on the right side of the road. An airbag deployed. The woman turned away from the wall and into the Sidney Manufacturing Company parking lot which is adjacent to Lake Street and North Main Avenue. The woman then struck a parked car before she was boxed in by Sidney Police vehicles and taken into custody.

Tire tracks show where the SUV struck a concrete wall next to Lake Street.

Tire tracks show where the SUV struck a concrete wall next to Lake Street.

