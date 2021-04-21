Winter visits spring

Unseasonal snow covers the bright pink flowers of the trees in the grove next to Big Rock in Tawawa Park on Wednesday, April 21. The snow came down steadily for hours the night before covering trees, grass and cars before starting to melt under the sun.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News