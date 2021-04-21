Board reviews potential school funding

MINSYER — Potential new school funding proposals as well as recognition of the senior class valedictorian and salutatorian were discussed by the Minster Board of Education during its meeting Monday. April 19.

Superintendent Brenda Boeke told the board that the Senate will soon hold hearings on the Biennial budget. She said the House Finance Committee unveiled its version of biennial budget, House bill 110, which wraps in the school fair funding plan from HB1 and a 2 percent tax cut across the board.

She explained House bill110 proposed the school fair funding plan would be phased in over six years, beginning with the 2021-22 school year. Boeke said the House said it is designed to ensure no school district loses funding during the transition to the new formula. There are short-term transitional payments included in the implementation, and joint vocational schools also receive transitional funding.

The Senate Finance Committee begins hearings on HB110 the week of April 19 as well as a new General Government Budget Committee hearings through the week of Monday, May 3.

Also, in anticipation of the possibility of placing a permanent improvement levy on the ballot in November, the board reviewed a list of permanent improvement projects that could be done. Boeke said the levy currently collects.1655254 mills for an annual collection of $37,897. Facility needs and equipment totals $166,581, and additional projects would require another $155,000. The Board has until June to decide whether to place the levy on the November election.

Junior/Senior Higgh School Principal Austin Kaylor congratulated valedictorian Mason Pohl and salutatorian Dana Prenger.

He said Pohl, the daughter of Keith and Tricia Pohl plans to attend the Ohio State University and major in nursing.

Prenger, daughter of Mark and Jodi Prenger, plans to attend Bowling Green State University and major in digital marketing.

Kaylor also said Pohl and her honored teacher Marianne Bruns were recognized at the

county’s annual Franklin B. Walter banquet on Wednesday, April 7. At the event, Pohl was also named the countywide winner and has been invited to attend a virtual statewide conference later in April.

He said senior Isaiah Slonkoksy recently participated in the statewide “Armed Forces Signing Day”. Slonkoksy, son and Ed and Mary Lou Slonkosky, plans to enlist with the Air Force Reserves after graduation.

Kaylor also said he is pleased to report all senior students are projected to successfully meet the requirements for graduation.

Leanne Keller, elementary principal, reported that 67 students will join their kindergarten classes in the fall of 2021-22. There are currently 39 boys and 28 girls enrolled, although more may sign up this summer.

She also said the school is in the midst of Ohio State testing in ELA and Math for grades 3-6, and Science for grade 5. Testing will be completed by the end of the month.

School treasurer Laura Klosterman’s reported how ESSER II funds were used to reimburse the district for one payroll from last April when Ohio Revised Code required the district to pay all staff when the pandemic closed the building.

She also said that before the District received an estimated $300,000 in ESSER III funds, the District Leadership Team will be consulted for input into the use of these funds.

The board approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Rhodes State College for the College Credit Plus Program.

They also approved a resolution regarding graduation requirement flexibility for the Class of 2021. House Bill 67 permits any 11th or 12th grade student to use the student’s final grades in lieu of an end-of-course exam score to satisfy requirements for a high school diploma.

The board approved the early graduation of Kaden Thompson who is currently a junior and is on track to complete all necessary requirements to graduate this year.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 17, in the elementary large group meeting room at 7 p.m.

The board then went into executive session to discuss the employment and compensation of a public employee with no action taken.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

