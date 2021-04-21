Police log

TUESDAY

-6:32 p.m.: theft — deception. A male reported being scammed out of four Target gift cards, valued at $1,600, at an apartment in the 200 block of Doorley Road.

-4:24 p.m.: criminal damaging. A screen door was reported damaged at a unit in the 800 block of St. Marys Road. The damage is set at $200.

-2:36 p.m.: contempt. Julian Alexander Shriverdecker, 26, of Piqua, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-12:33 p.m.: endangering children. Crystal Lynn Stewart, 39, of Sidney, was arrested on assault charges.

-12:33 p.m.: endangering children. Mindy Jo Ludwig, 38, of Sidney, was arrested on assault charges.

MONDAY

-11:12 p.m.: domestic violence. Quentin Thomas Couch, 19, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence and resisting arrest charges.

SUNDAY

-10:15 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police received a trespassing report on the railroad tracks in the 900 block of Chestnut Avenue.

Crashes

Danielle E. Abner, 21, of Fletcher, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 2:37 p.m.

Abner was stopped at a traffic light facing the east on Russell Road at Vandemark Road when he backed up for a Sidney Fire truck attempting to turn onto Russell Road and hit the stopped vehicle behind him that was driven by Michael J. Van Horn, 61, of Sidney.

• Harold E. Caseh, 46, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 1:38 p.m.

Caseh was traveling was westbound on Bon Air Drive when he made a left hand turn onto Norwood Avenue and failed to maintain control of his vehicle and hit the vehicle parked on the west side of Bon Air Drive that is owned by Dustin L. Williams, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-4:17 to 6:53 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-2:51 to 4:02 p.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to two automobile crashes.

-12:40 to 7:14 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

