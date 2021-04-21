Meeting set on non-traditional vehicles

SIDNEY — The Non-Traditional Vehicle Use Ad Hoc Committee will hold a meeting at noon on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with committee members in attendance in council chambers and members of the public welcome to join virtually.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider the following:

• A presentation from Police Chief Balling on the legislation initially presented to Sidney City Council in 2020;

• A review of tabled ordinance A-3020;

• Moratorium request on enforcement of non-traditional vehicle use on public roadways;

• Other new business.