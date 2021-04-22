125 years

April 22, 1896

The grocers of Sidney have completed an organization for their mutual benefit. Main object of the association is the protection of the members from persons who are in the habit of buying groceries on time without any intention of paying them back.

H.S. Ailes, who has served in the capacity of mayor of Sidney for the past six years, will retire from that office on Monday. Charles W. Nessler, the newly-elected mayor, will take his place.

100 years

April 22, 1921

Much interest is being manifest by Sidney citizens in the work that is in progress by the Standard Oil Co. on the Heiser corner, opposite the Federal post office building. For the past week, men have been busy tearing down the old brick building which will be replaced, it is hoped, by an attractive service station of permanent character.

Frank E. Rock and Karl Young, in charge of the voting on daylight saving time, said this morning that all ballots voted in the referendum should be deposited at The Purity.

75 years

April 22, 1946

For the first time in the history of Sidney High School, 12 students received top ratings of 4-point on the six-week honor roll. The group included: seniors, Helen Gross and Coyla Kendall; juniors, Eleanor Aschenbach, Virginia Gross, Carlene Miller, Cleola Springer; sophomores Ann Ferguson, Julia Freytag, Barbara Moehring, Harold Stockstill; ninth, Greta Nelson; seventh, Janet Elsner.

Claude O. Heintz, of Jackson Center, was elected president of the Shelby County Jeffersonian Club, when members met last evening at Midstate Tourist camp, North Dixie highway. Millard Jackson was named first vice president; Raymond Harning, second vice president; Henry Simon, third vice president; Frank Woolley, fourth vice president; Walter Eisenstein, secretary, and Jacob Young, treasurer.

50 years

April 22, 1971

Diana Burchett, a senior at Sidney High School, has been selected recipient of the 1971 Sidney Education Association scholarship. The scholarship, valued at $300, is given annually to a Sidney High graduate planning a teaching career.

Elected to offices in the Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority were Mrs. Louis Kerber, president; Mrs. James McFalls, vice president; Mrs. Paul Lelenko, treasurer; Miss Ginger Curtner, recording secretary; Mrs. Paul Webb, corresponding secretary; Mrs. Stuart Waymire, ways and means; Mrs. Frank Krites, educational director; and Mrs. Robert Thorne, historian.

25 years

April 22, 1996

Sidney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 217 is sponsoring four girls who plan to attend Buckeye Girls State June 22-30 at Bowling Green State University. Serving as the delegate from Sidney High School is Wendy King. Delegate from Lehman High School is Cassandra (Cassie) Cole. Serving as delegate from Fairlawn High School is Jennifer Kinninger, and delegate from Sidney Christian Academy is Erica Brian.

Fort Loramie High School varsity cheerleaders for the 1996-97 school year are Krista Hoying, 17, squad captain; Leslie Gaier, 16; Lona Ernst, 16; Stacey Francis, 16; Holly Buschur, 14; and Kara Schafer, 14.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

