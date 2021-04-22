Police log

WEDNESDAY

-6:07 p.m.: criminal damaging. A window screen, valued at $50, was reported damaged at a property in the 400 block of Sixth Street.

-9:15 a.m.: vandalism. Marcus Anthony Fair, 35, of Huber Heights, was arrested on destruction/damage/vandalism charges.

-1:12 p.m.: warrant. Kaylee L. Hall, 18, of Sidney, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after she turned herself in at the Sidney Municipal Court.

Crashes

Denny R. Lambdin, 55, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 9:10 p.m.

Lambdin was traveling eastbound on East Court Street when he said another driver came into his lane and in an effort to avoid it he swerved and hit a parked vehicle, owned by Matthew B. Beaty, of Sidney, in front of 417 E. Court St.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-5:02 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-12:34 to 9 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

