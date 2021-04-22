Posted on by

Huber wins best of show

Gateway Arts Council Executive Director Ellen Keyes, far right, announces the winners of the 2021 Spring Fling Art Show on Friday, April 16. The winners were announced live on Facebook due to COVID-19. The Best of Show award went to the photograph Homage to Joseph Sudek, by Cathy Huber. The works can be seen on the Gateway Arts Council’s Facebook page.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Rose Schultz from Miamisburg, Ohio, won first place in Watermedia for “The Golden Hour.”


Courtesy photo

Best in show was won by Cathy Huber from Lima, Ohio, with “Homage to Josef Sudek.”


Courtesy photo

SIDNEY — Gateway Arts Council has announced the winners of the 2021 Spring Fling Virtual Art Exhibit. The awards announcement was held virtually on April 16, 2021.

Ellen Keyes, Gateway’s executive director, commented, “We were pleased that we were able to have our Spring Fling Juried Art Show. This show has been a tradition for Gateway for over twenty years, and we are glad that we could continue the tradition.” She also mentioned that next year Spring Fling will be live and in person.

The winners in each category are:

Photography:

First, Luke Gronnenberg from Sidney, Ohio, for “Out of This World Rootbeer”

Second, John Rausch from Wapakoneta, Ohio, for “Tokyo”

Third, Erin Pence from Springfield, Ohio, for “From My Window on Kirchstrasse”

Honorable Mention – Jeff Doseck from Wapakoneta, Ohio, for “Past Times” and Jodi Knoch from Wapakoneta, Ohio for “29 Down”

Miscellaneous:

First, Randy Bennett from Rudolph, Ohio, for “Chicago Daily Tribune”

Second, Jodi Knoch from Wapakoneta, Ohio, for “Vincent’s Farm”

Third, Dennis Walker from Piqua, Ohio, for “Glass Bowl”

Oil and Acrylic:

First, Phil Erbaugh from Brookville, Ohio, for “Playing the Game”

Second, Rosemary Kienle from Piqua, Ohio, for “Mondays Wash 1950”

Third, Audrey Moody from Columbus, Ohio, for “Cross Purposes”

Honorable Mention: Zach Walton from Lima, Ohio, for “The Fall of Man”

Watermedia:

First, Rose Schultz from Miamisburg, Ohio, for “The Golden Hour”

Second, Jennifer Sowders from Fostoria, Ohio, for “Backwoods Trail Bridge”

Third, N. Jeanne Wenrick from Troy, Ohio, for “All Hammered Out”

Drawing:

First, Ann Asher” from Sidney, Ohio for “Silver Daisy”

Second, Herman Thompson from Sidney, Ohio for “Elvis Live at Galilee”

Third, Elena Filshtinska-Burwell from Columbus, Ohio for ”Winter Birches”

Best in show:

Cathy Huber from Lima, Ohio, “Homage to Josef Sudek”

