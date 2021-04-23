125 years

April 23, 1896

The county commissioners are contemplating an improvement that will be a great benefit to the residents of the northern part of the city. The canal bridge on North Miami Avenue will be removed and placed across the Big Four railroad at the foot of Oak Avenue. This will make access to the C.H. & D. depot much more convenient for the heavy hauling of the many factories and residents in the western part of the Third Ward.

100 years

April 23, 1921

Cadet John W. Harmony, of this city, has made an enviable record during the past two years spent at the Military Academy at West Point, and has received special citations in athletic and other branches of training, winning two gold medals and taking the lightweight boxing championship.

———

Mrs. Robert Marshall was elected president of the junior Shakespeare Club, when members met yesterday with Mrs. Carl Custenborder. Mrs. W.W. Robinson was elected vice president; Mrs. E.C. Amos, secretary, and Mrs. Jean Carothers, treasurer.

75 years

April 23, 1946

Elmer Moehring was installed as governor of the local Loyal Order of the Moose last evening. He succeeds L.A. Bishop in that capacity. Other officers installed include: Roy Blackston, junior governor; Dale Sheeley, prelate; B.D. Heck, treasurer; John Schlagetter and Wilson Vordemark, trustees.

———

Mrs. John Williams was elected president of the Pythran Sisters Club at their meeting last evening. Mrs. Fred Hegele was named vice president; Miss Harriett Flinn, secretary; and Mrs. Ed Kaser, treasurer.

50 years

April 23, 1971

ANNA – Anna came up with a lone run in the bottom of the sixth to snap Versailles’ eleven-game winning streak, 1-0, Friday afternoon. The contest was strictly a pitcher’s duel with the victory going to Stan Crosley. Crosley went all the way for the Rockets – fanning four and walking three, while giving up no runs on two hits and one costly error.

———

Don Fogt of the Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club was elected vice president of the Kiwanis Division 3-E Council, reported Robert Westerbeck at the Wednesday noon meeting of the local service club held at Burk’s Banquet House.

25 years

April 23, 1996

“Parkside Romance” will be the theme of Sidney High School’s prom on Saturday. To complete the royal evening a senior queen and king will be crowned during the evening. Queen candidates selected for the court are: Jenni Barber, Joey Chester, Kelli Douglas, Sarah Holthaus, Tara King, Mindy McReynolds, Sarah Elizabeth Steinbarger and Angie Whited. The senior men nominated for king candidates are: Shane Brewer, Bob Buck, Jon Couchet, Scotty Donaldson, Kris Elsner, Logan Fair, Craig Inman and Ray Weaver.

———

“A Night in Paris” is the theme of this year’s Fairlawn High School prom. A highlight of the prom will be crowning of the king and queen. Nominated for king are: Ted Huelskamp, David Chrisman, Jason Reed and Donald Leckey. Queen candidates are: Jackie Putnam, Mandy Stevenson, Michelle Sloan, and Jamie Verdier.

———

Ben Pulfer, Sidney High School’s 6-6 ½, 275-pound lineman, announced today that he will play football for Coach John Cooper and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

