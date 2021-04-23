Lehman students prepare for musical

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic High School will present its 43rd all-school musical – “Thoroughly Modern Millie” – April 28, April 29, and May 1, 2021. To allow for greater seating capacity while following the governor’s guidelines for COVID-19 protocols and social distancing, performances are being held at the Historic Sidney Theatre, 120 W. Poplar St. in downtown Sidney.

Set in 1922, “Thoroughly Modern Millie” tells the story of young Millie Dillmount from Kansas who comes to New York City in search of a new life. Her plan is to find a job as a secretary for a wealthy man and marry him, but we all know life rarely works out as planned. Based on the 1967 Academy-Award winning film that starred Julie Andrews and Mary Tyler Moore, this 2002 Broadway hit takes the audience back to the Roaring Twenties of a century ago.

In the lead role of Millie is senior Pyper Sharkins, daughter of Shari (Shawn) Williams and Tony (Dawn) Sharkins, of West Milton. Sophomore Thomas Schmiesing, son of Joe and Erica Schmiesing, of Anna, plays Jimmy Smith. Junior Annie Stiver, daughter of Jason and Gwen Stiver, of Sidney, is Mrs. Meers. Senior Casey Topp, son of Gregg and Angie Topp of Minster, plays Trevor Graydon.

Senior Carianne Rindler, daughter of Dean and Linda Rindler, of Sidney, is Muzzy Van Hossmere. Junior Agnes Schmiesing, daughter of Kevin and Anne Schmiesing, of Sidney, is Dorothy Brown. Bun Foo and Ching Ho are played by senior Max Schmiesing, son of Greg and Christina Schmiesing, of Sidney, and sophomore Mark Moloney, son of Mark and Lisa Moloney, of Sidney. Sophomore Emma Keykens, daughter of Vince and Sheila Keykens, of Houston, is Miss Flannery.

Chorus members with speaking parts include Elizabeth Jock, Maggie Schmiesing, Leah Zimmerman, Maggie Bezy, Liann Trahey, Taylor Reineke, Emma Westerheide, Jude Schmiesing, Valerie Rindler, Hezekiah Bezy, Ryan Fitchpatrick and Anna Cianicolo. Ella Gover is a featured dancer and also in charge of sound for the show.

Additional chorus members are Rosemarie Armstrong, Haley Ater, Zipporah Bezy, Alexis Bollinger, Amy Briggs, O’Keefe Cooper, Taylor Cooper, Mara Flood, Matthew Galbreath, Daria Lee, Mary Lins, Jackson Meyer, Anna Minneci, Genevieve O’Leary, Madison O’Leary, Mara O’Leary, Lily Peltier, Alena Reese, Dominic Reese, Abe Schmiesing, Gus Schmiesing, Tim Schmiesing, Ellia Stumpo and Emilee VanSkiver.

The show is directed by Bill Zimmerman Jr. Maura Gavit is the music director with Emily Pax as accompanist and assistant music director. Shari Williams is the choreographer. The student stage manager is Ryan Armstrong. Musicians include Emily Pax, Nathan Pax, Jenny Weber, Grace Schmiesing, Kaitie Welch, Elaine Schweller-Snyder, Chad Heffelfinger and Scott Petersen.

Numerous parents have been instrumental in creating the production including chairs Kevin and Anne Schmiesing, set; Melissa Jock and Sheila Keykens, props; Melissa Galbreath and Darla Cabe, costumes; and Jim Gover, sound. Many thanks to Ian Hinz of the Sidney Theatre.

Tickets for “Thoroughly Modern Millie” are $14 for adults, $12 for students and seniors, and are available through the theatre website – www.sidneytheatre.com. Curtain is at 7 p.m. on Thursday night (April 29), and 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights (April 30 and May 1).