A man with magnetism

Terry Richardson, of Sidney, pulls a large magnet on wheels behind him in the parking lot that is shared by The People’s Garden and Agape. Richardson was using the magnet to pick up nails, screws and other random pieces of metal that could puncture a tire. Richardson also plans on using the magnet around the garden beds so that the tires on the riding lawn mower used by the gardeners are not damaged.

Some of the metal Terry Richardson, of Sidney, has removed with his magnet.

