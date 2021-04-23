Theatre gets a wash down

Eddie Rivera, of Piqua, pressure washes The Historic Sidney Theatre on Friday, April 23. Rivera has been cleaning the outside of the building and doing some restoration such as recaulking the windows. Rivera plans on applying a water sealant to the outside of the building sometime this weekend.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News