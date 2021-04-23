Phonographs honored in competition

SIDNEY — From Above Aerial Ohio was a double honoree in the in the seventh International Fine Arts Photography Awards.

A photo of Sidney titled “Winter On Main St.” and a photo in Troy titled “River In The Sky” were honored in the competition. The photo of Sidney was entered in the Photomanipulation Category and the photo in Troy was entered into the “Travel Category.”

Both photos received an International Nominee honor. The photos were judged by 12 industry professionals around the world.

This is the second time Sidney has been recognized in three years for From Above Aerial photos. The first one was of the Big Four that appeared on the Bicentennial Beer Can.

Out of the thousands of photos entered there are 50 nominees and three placings.

“I hope to one day place in the top three, but having two photos selected at this level is still very humbling and honorable,” said Devin Brautigam, owner of From Above Aerial Ohio.

The competition is open to the entire world and is one of the largest award giving competitions in the world of photography.