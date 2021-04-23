Bibb competes in international contest

SIDNEY — Richard Bibb, 16, of Sidney, recent;y submitted a piano suite composition to the 2021 International Piano Composition Contest, a division of Americana College of Musicians, Austin, Texas. the title is “The Great Mabelitini Sonata; Sonata in Eb major No. 1 in 3 movements.”

He began his studies at the age of four with his uncle, Kurt Moll. He joined Bach to Basic Piano Studio in January 2020 where Sharon Geissler is the instructor.When she saw his talent, she suggested he send a composition to the contest.

Timothy Brown was his judge and he had many good things to say. The third movement impressed the judge.

The “third movement: This is my favorite of the three movements. Your best writing! The music is energetic and exciting throughout as a third movement should be. Well done!” said Brown.