On the agendas

Non-Traditional Vehicle Use Ad Hoc Committee

SIDNEY — The Non-Traditional Vehicle Use Ad Hoc Committee will hold a meeting on Monday, April 26, 2021, at 3 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with committee members in attendance in council chambers and members of the public welcome to join virtually.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider the tabled ordinance on the use of non-traditional vehicles.

Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY —The Sidney Recreation Board will hold a meeting on Monday, April 26, 2021, at 4:15 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers, or virtually, and others welcome to also join virtually.

The board will discuss the following:

• Pickle Ball-with Officer Jeremy Lorenzo

• Story Walk-collaborative effort with Amos Memorial Public Library- with April Osborne

• Brinkley Pavilion update

• Custenborder play structure

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, April 26, 2021, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

The purpose of the meeting is for City Council to hold an executive session to consider the employment of a public official/employee.

UVCC Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, April 26, 2021, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent, board president, board member and treasurer, salary schedule revisions, accepting donations, service award resolution and personnel items.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, April 26, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

H-H Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting Tuesday, April 27, at 8 p.m. in the media center. The purpose of the meeting is to approve the negotiated agreement, act on personnel issues and approve appropriation modifications.

Regional Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Regional Planning Commission will meet Wednesday, April 28, at 7 p.m. in the county meeting room, 129 E. Court St.

Items on the agenda include a zoning change in Turtle Creek Township requested by Full Gospel Church; rescheduling the June meeting; approve surveys; and hear the director’s report.

Sidney Records Commission

SIDNEY —The Sidney Records Comission will hold a meeting on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers, or virtually, and others welcome to also join virtually.