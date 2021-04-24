125 years

April 24, 1896

John Loughlin will, in the course of a few days, begin the erection of a monster chicken-raising establishment on his farm just east of the city. The plant will be the largest and best equipped of its kind in the country, being 430 feet long and 70 feet wide. When it is in running order, it is Mr. Loughlin’s intention to hatch and ship an average of 200 chickens every day.

The census of Sidney ordered to be taken at the last meeting of the council has been completed. The results are as follows: First Ward, 1,304; Second Ward, 1,432; Third Ward, 1,376; Fourth Ward, 1,286; making a total of 5,398. This is the population within the corporate limits, but there are over 1,000 more who are really residents of the town, but not within the corporative limits.

100 years

April 24, 1921

Almost 50 Sidney merchants have indicated that they will close their places of business on Thursday afternoon, beginning May 1 and continuing until Sept. 1. Another 15 plan to start closing on June 1 and continue until Sept. 1.

Before the biggest opening crowd in the history of semi-pro baseball here, the Sidney Elk’s team and St. Marys put on a thrilling exhibition at Lakeside park yesterday afternoon, with the locals the winners 3 to 2.

75 years

April 24, 1946

“Jerry of Jericho Road,” the senior class operetta, was given its initial presentation in the high school auditorium last evening. Leads are played by Dorothy Earl, Patty Jewett, Shirley Santo, Jeanne Studevant, Imogene Matlock, Elizabeth Robinson, Charles Cartwright, Dick Melvin, Pat Milligan, Bob Lynch, Bob Bulle, and Eugene Runyon.

Robert Koon is announcing the reopening of the Koon Grocery, at 801 Broadway Avenue, on Monday. Opened in 1938, the store had been operated by the father and son until the latter was called into military service.

Memorial Day services in Sidney will be held the morning of May 30 at the north side of the courthouse with briefer ceremonies at Graceland cemetery. The return to the old schedule of observance was announced today, following a meeting of representatives of patriotic organizations last night at the armory.

50 years

April 24, 1971

Thomas Given, general manager of Ferguson Construction Co., announced today the firm had been awarded the general contract for construction of the new Faith Community United Methodist Church at Xenia. Two other Sidney firms, participating with Ferguson in the bidding, were also awarded contracts – Slagle Plumbing and Lochard Heating and Air Conditioning.

CINCINNATI – Walt Alston wasn’t overly impressed with Don Gullett, but Sparky Anderson was. In fact, Anderson was so impressed with the 20-year-old left-hander that he said he’s going to put him in the Cincinnati Reds’ regular five-man pitching rotation for the rest of the season.

25 years

April 24, 1996

Leaving home for an all-star basketball tour in Austria during June, Dion Paul will be using the defensive skills he learned while playing for the Botkins Trojans the past four years when he suits up as an Ohio All-Star.

Photo: Sidney Mayor Thomas Miller prepares to enjoy strawberry-vanilla cappuccino at the grand opening of Café Espresso as café owner Shanti Shah serves Miller a turkey croissant. The new coffee and sandwich shop is located in the Ohio building, 113 N. Ohio Ave.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

