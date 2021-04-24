Painter comes to Sidney

Painter Robert Kroeger, left to right, of Cincinnati, signs a copy of his book, “Historic Barns of Ohio,” for Carol Bornhorst, of Fort Loramie, and Sandra Detrick, of Botkins. Kroeger recognized them because both of them grew up on the farm, located just south of Botkins, where Kroeger found one of the barns he painted and featured in his book. Kroeger painted a barn from every county in Ohio for his book. He gave a talk and book signing at the Cameo Theatre on Saturday, April 24. The event was organized by the Shelby County Historical Society, the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County and the Gateway Arts Council.

Painter Robert Kroeger, of Cincinnati, speaks during his book signing.

