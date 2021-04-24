New Choices holds fundraiser

Hannah Yingst, front, 9, looks over silent auction items with her mother, Danielle Yingst, both of Sidney, during the New Choices, Inc., Comedy Night Fundraiser at the Palazzo in Botkins on Friday, April 23. Hannah was at the fundraiser along with her lemonade stand which she used last summer at the Sidney Farmer’s Market to raise $1500 for New Choices, Inc.. The fundraiser featured comedian Mack Dryden. Dinner was served, a domestic abuse survivor spoke, and a live auction was held. Hannah is also the daughter of Tyler Yingst.

New Choices, Inc. Executive Director Danielle Sweitzer speaks during the New Choices, Inc., Comedy Night Fundraiser at the Palazzo in Botkins on Friday, April 23.

